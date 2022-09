September 2022

The Watch Out For the Big Grrls star gushed that she is “in love” with her boyfriend during an appearance on Audacy Check In. “Well, I am in love,” Lizzo said. “He has [his] own name for me. He calls me Melly.” The singer was so touched by Wright’s “creative” nickname that she immortalized it in her song, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

“He call me Melly (ayy), he squeeze my belly (yeah) / I’m too embarrassed (ah) to say I like it,” she sings in the track’s second verse.