2. They’ve Known Each Other Since 2016

Lizzo and Wright have been in each other’s lives for years, perviously working together as the cohosts and stars of the MTV series Wonderland, which debuted in 2016. “Wonderland — which will be recorded at the Imperial Arts Studio in downtown Los Angeles — is going to provide a platform for three artists to express who they are and enable them to connect with their fans,” the network’s description of the show reads. On Wonderland, the twosome interviewed and hosted performances from stars like the late Mac Miller, Blink-182 and Kehlani.