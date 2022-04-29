5. He’s Working on Innovative Ideas

After graduating from art school, Wright began working as a designer for EMLE, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand. He also founded his own design and innovation company, ümi, which is “focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience.” Wright often shares some of his concept art and designs via Instagram. “My mother would always tell me ‘Make Your Life More Than Just Long.’ I really took that to heart,” he told VoyageLA. “Ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face.”