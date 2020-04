Erin Krakow

“Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams,” the actress, 35, wrote on Twitter. “Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time.”