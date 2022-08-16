LaLa Anthony (née Vazquez) and Carmelo Anthony
The NBA player Carmelo and his love were engaged for five years before they tied the knot in July 2010 in a New York City wedding. “It was the most amazing night of my life,” LaLa told Us of her nuptials to the athlete, with whom she shares son Kiyan. The couple separated in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. Us confirmed in December 2018 that they were back together, and despite having a “strained” relationship as of June 2019, the family quarantined together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LaLa filed for divorce in July 2021.
Duration: 5.5 years