By
Luckily, it was worth the wait! NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his lady love, former MTV VJ LaLa Vazquez were engaged for five years before they tied the knot in July 2010 in a luxe NYC wedding. "It was the most amazing night of my life," Vazquez told Us Weekly of her nuptials to the athlete, with whom she shares son Kiyan. Duration: 5 years Jerritt Clark/WireImage.com
LaLa Anthony (née Vazquez) and Carmelo Anthony

The NBA player Carmelo and his love were engaged for five years before they tied the knot in July 2010 in a New York City wedding. “It was the most amazing night of my life,” LaLa told Us of her nuptials to the athlete, with whom she shares son Kiyan. The couple separated in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. Us confirmed in December 2018 that they were back together, and despite having a “strained” relationship as of June 2019, the family quarantined together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LaLa filed for divorce in July 2021.

Duration: 5.5 years

