Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Green and Fox tied the knot in June 2010 after two engagements. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2004, first got engaged in November 2006, only to eventually call it quits in February 2009. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum proposed to Fox for the second time in June 2010 and several weeks later, they were husband and wife. Green, who shares three sons with the Transformers actress, confirmed the pair’s split in May 2020.

Duration: 3.5 years