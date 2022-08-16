Cancel OK

Love Lives

Longest Celebrity Engagements: Amy Adams, Jason Sudeikis and More Stars Who’ve Waited to Marry

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Longest Celebrity Engagements
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

The actors dated for two years before Sudeikis got down on one knee and asked the New York native to marry him in 2013. The couple, who have since welcomed two children, aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. “We are seriously connected,” Wilde told The Edit in February 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.'”

Us confirmed their split in November 2021.

Duration: 8 years

