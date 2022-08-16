JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
After meeting on The Bachelorette in 2016, the sweethearts have gotten engaged twice. The first proposal took place on the season 12 finale of the ABC series, while the second happened in August 2019. The pair planned on having their nuptials in June 2020, but had to postpone amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all the more worth the wait,” Fletcher wrote via Instagram on what would’ve been their wedding date. “2021, we reallyyyyy can’t wait for you.”
The reality TV couple tied the knot in May 2022.
Duration: 6 years