Golden Globes Once Upon a Time! Take a Look Back at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards By Meredith Nardino January 3, 2020 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 4 4 / 4 Side By Side The former couple was attached at the hip all throughout the awards ceremony. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News