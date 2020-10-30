Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2020

Less than a month after a judge refused to dismiss the charges against Loughlin, Giannulli and several other parents connected to the case in May 2020, the couple agreed to a plea deal.

Loughlin, for her part, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her plea deal includes two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. The fashion designer’s agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.