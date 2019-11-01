Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2019

Insiders told Us exclusively in September 2019 that the pair were having marital issues amid the legal scandal.

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” one source said, noting that the Loughlin and Giannulli argued over whether they should take a private jet to their recent court acceptance.

“The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” the source said. “Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

A second source told Us that the actress’ friends “think she should leave him, but Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”