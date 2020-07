Making Headlines

Loughlin and Giannulli were caught up in a nationwide scandal in March 2019 when they were among 50 people charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office on counts of fraud and bribery amid a scheme to get their children into college. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither child had ever participated in the sport.