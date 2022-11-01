Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Did Lourdes Leon Pay Her Own Way Through College?

The Evita actor’s daughter reflected on growing up with her famous mother in the October 2021 issue of Interview Magazine. Leon understands she comes from extreme privilege but felt it was important to find complete independence from her mom after graduating high school.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she told interviewer Debi Mezar, Madonna’s close friend. “I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’”

Determined to make it on her own, Leon managed to pay for her college tuition and apartment using money from the Material Girl clothing line she and Madonna founded previously. She attended the University of Michigan, School of Music Theatre & Dance, the same school Madonna attended before dropping out to pursue music, per Glamour UK.

The model has called her mother a “control freak,” which is why she shies away from accepting financial help from her parents.

“I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you,” she told Interview, opting for autonomy and enjoying the freedom that inevitably comes with independence.