Does Leon Cringe When She Hears a Madonna Song?

The fashion model has admitted that she didn’t fully understand how empowering her mother has been and continues to be. Still, as she got older, she realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman.

“I don’t cringe,” she told Interview, “I’m increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been.”