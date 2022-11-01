Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Does Lourdes Leon Want To Follow in Madonna’s Footsteps?

Similar to her mother, her focus remains on independent thinking through self-expression, which shows in her artistic styles of choice.

Leon’s campaign with Marc Jacobs inspired her to pursue choreography and modeling. She believes modeling is a great financial decision, and she told Interview she wants to bring her specific style into all of her projects.

“As for music, I can sing,” she said at the time, “I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Though, she has since dipped her toes into the music industry with the release of her debut single called Lock&Key in August 2022. She goes by a new artist name Lolahol and released an extremely provocative music video directed by Eartheater.

By the end of the video, all she has on is a padlock necklace and rope and she dances on a beach. The song was released by Chemical X Records.

In terms of acting, she’s not sure how she feels about it yet. “I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already,” she told Interview. “Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them,” she admitted.