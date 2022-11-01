Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Is Lourdes Leon a Model?

Leon started dabbling in fashion in 2010, working alongside her famous mother, when the two launched Macy’s Material Girl brand of beauty products and clothing. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that she made her runway debut at New York fashion week for Gypsy Sport, per Vogue.

She has also attended the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, and many other large events in the fashion world.

In 2021, Leon starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign and landed the covers of Vogue and Versace. She even appeared in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty show. With modeling and music careers, Leon is certainly shaping up to take after her mother.

Still, there are few people more determined than Leon to separate themselves from their high-profile parents in the public eye. She wants to leave a mark on the world as “Lourdes Leon,” not “Madonna’s daughter.”

Ironically, though, the two are quite similar. Madonna began her music career at 25, and Leon seems poised to follow in her footsteps — but that doesn’t mean she can’t do it in her own way.