Falling Deeper

After leaving the pods, the couple’s romance continued to flourish, but their bond was not met without challenges. After a serious conversation about finances, Alexa admitted that she wanted to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding day.

“You clearly have more money than I do, that seems obvious,” Brennon told his then-fiancée after noting he was still paying off student loan debt. “Put whatever you want in that contract, I’ll sign it.”