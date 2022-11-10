Meeting the Family

Brennon was initially hesitant to meet his bride’s outspoken brood, who wasted no effort in grilling him over his marital intentions.

“I can promise you, 100 percent, like, I want to promise her that I’ll work every day, I’ll work my ass off to give her the best life that she deserves,” Brennon told Alexa’s dad, Adam Alfia, during a heart-to-heart, noting he was “100 percent certain” about their relationship going the distance. “We might not have come from the same way of life or the same culture, but as far as things go, the things that we value in life are the same.”

Adam, for his part, admitted in a confessional that Brennon had his blessing to marry Alexa because he’s a “great guy.”