Cowboy Lovin’! Love Is Blind’s Alexa and Brennon’s Relationship Timeline

November 2022

After Brennon revealed on Love Is Blind season 3 that he was open to converting to Judaism for his wife, he has yet to formally begin the process.

“While Brennon never converted to Judaism, he did convert me to that country livin. We’ve spent the last year and a half going to football games on the weekends, spending time with family and friends, and falling even more in love,” Alexa gushed via Instagram. “This man has changed the way I look at life and shown me what truly matters. He’s taught me how to love and how to not take life so seriously. I love you so much my cowboy❤️.”

Brennon replied to her post that he’s since learned to wear a yarmulke and enjoys their weekly Shabbat dinners. “Alexa is patient with my procrastination, generous to others in need, kind to rudeness, and loves deeply,” he wrote. “This woman makes me want to be a better man and husband. I love you to infinity, my lobster ❤️.”