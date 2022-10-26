‘Caught Up in a Fairy Tale’

“I think we both got caught up in this fairy tale and got married before we should have and there wasn’t an ‘a-ha’ moment at first because the changes were very subtle and I kept telling myself we’re stressed and everything’s going to revert back to who he was or the relationship I thought that was,” Ruhl said during an October 2022 appearance on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast. “I just realized he wasn’t necessarily someone I needed as a partner or someone in my life and we really were not compatible and a lot of that was in some pretty fundamental ways and I felt myself slowly changing to fit into an idea of who somebody else wanted me to be.”