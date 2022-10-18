Not on Speaking Terms

Thompson told Us in October 2022 that he and Ruhl aren’t speaking after their back-and-forth social media drama. “For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he explained. “I’m choosing to leave the past behind me and focus on all the stuff I have going on. I don’t wanna live in the past. I don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m having to defend myself.”

He added that he never planned to do an Instagram Live about his ex or anyone else from Love Is Blind. “I know that hurt people hurt people, and I know that this is really hard,” he told Us. “My heart hurts when I see that stuff, because I don’t know who said I was gonna do an Instagram. If you follow me on social media, I don’t talk about the show. I don’t talk about the cast. All I’m talking about is things that matter to me and my journey, because I hope that maybe someone can learn something from it, or I can help someone in their moment by seeing me go through mine.”