Why They Split

Ruhl revealed in an October 2022 social media video that their split was a mutual decision following “personality compatibility differences.”

“I think you can be in a relationship and truly love someone and still know it’s not necessarily right for you, especially when it’s a lifelong partner,” she admitted. “And that’s what makes it 10 times sadder because I live in this world where it’s like, ’What if the show didn’t air as soon as it did? What if we didn’t have as many external factors that were adding stress to our lives?’ But the way that we dealt with that stress was very different — not to say that one person dealt with it better than the other, but there’s going to be stressors that continue to happen.”