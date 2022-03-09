Apology Not Accepted

After Shake publicly apologized for his behavior in an Instagram video, Deepti told the Daily Mail that she thought he was faking his remorse because of all the backlash he’s gotten. “I feel like he’s just doing damage control, and clearly, what he’s continued to do on social media since that apology, it’s evident that he does not care,” she said in March 2022. “He did that for show. He did that to get less hate, but he’s not sorry.”

She added that she felt “broken” during the process of filming Love Is Blind. “That’s why I am so grateful for my family and friends, because they constantly reminded me throughout the experience, ‘Don’t forget the work that you have done on yourself,'” she said.