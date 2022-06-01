Choosing Herself

“The hardest and best decision I made was choosing myself, so I’ve partnered with @harperwilde to inspire other women around the world to have the courage to do the same,” Deepti wrote via Instagram in March 2022, promoting her collaboration with the lingerie brand. “This bra will be a constant reminder of the strength and resilience women exude on a daily basis!”

Portions of the proceeds from sales of the bra — which says “I’m choosing myself” on the side — will be donated to survivors of domestic violence.