Love Is Partially Blind?

During the season 2 reunion, which aired in March 2022, Shake defended his tenure on the show despite believing that physical attraction was crucial for a potential romance, noting that “it’s nature” because “we’re animals.”

“But I wanted to be partially blind,” he explained during the televised special. “I wanted to be, Love Is Blurry.… We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa [Lachey] — and I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is, it’s not a choice.”

He added: “This show’s about finding love, OK? It’s not about rushing into something … skipping steps, you know, three through 20 to get to the end goal. … You don’t know what it is until you’re there.”