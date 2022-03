Not Friendly

“After filming had wrapped, I was under the impression that we could at least celebrate this friendship that we built cause we’ve gone through something so insane and that like no one else understands,” Deepti told Nick Viall during a March 2022 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “As the days unfolded after filming had wrapped, I just started to see more of his true character. … I was so disappointed. Honestly, there are no words.”