Not Friends

Deepti said that she and Shake briefly tried being friends after filming, but the vet’s personality was ultimately too much for her. “As the days unfolded I kind of saw more of his true character,” she said during a March 2022 episode of the “We Have the Receipts” podcast. “I realized the face or the mask that he put on during filming is nowhere near the person that I thought he was. And it kind of sucks.”

She went on to say that she felt “drained” every time they hung out because Shake always had a “problem” with someone. “It’s such a red flag and it’s usually a woman,” she added. “He just doesn’t know how to talk to women. It’s so degrading and it’s misogynistic.”