Out of Sight, Out of Mind

“I’m indifferent about Shake. I wish him the best, but I honestly [I] don’t wanna put any more energy towards that friendship or that relationship,” Deepti exclusively told Us in June 2022. “I hope he’s happy and he’s doing his thing. You know, I’m just doing my thing.”

She noted that the duo haven’t spoken since Shake made a public apology for his treatment of her on the show and during the reunion. “All I’ll say is that the person that I thought I got to know during filming … and [when] we spent a little bit more time without the cameras, I know that me and my castmates noticed that he’s just a different type of person and that’s OK,” Deepti explained. “He can be whoever he is, but it just didn’t mesh well with me and my personality. So we kind of just drifted apart.”

The TV personality concluded: “We kind of just naturally went our separate ways and we were kind of forced to come back during reunion and address some things. And, you know, it showed a different side of him and the way he handled just being in the public eye and the way he talked about people, especially women, [that’s] just something that I don’t condone.”