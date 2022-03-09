Taking Ownership

“I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt,” Shake said in an Instagram video in March 2022. “Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

The TV personality called Deepti his “best friend” throughout filming before apologizing publicly for the unkind remarks he said about her on the series.

“Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage I didn’t want what we had to end either. I loved every second of it,” he said. “I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”