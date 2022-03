What She Knew

While it seemed that Shake seldom addressed his lack of chemistry with his former fiancée to her face on camera, Deepti admitted that she did discuss those issues with him.

“Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us,” she told BuzzFeed that February. “It was kind of disappointing and hard to watch [back as the show aired], especially because my parents were so impacted by it. We welcomed him into our home.”