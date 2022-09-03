Filming ‘After the Altar’ Played a Factor

While the twosome navigated their marital struggles, they reunited with their fellow Love Is Blind alums to tape the reunion special. (After the Altar drops on Netflix on September 16, 2022.)

“We’ve given it a year, we’ve experienced the same issues repeatedly,” McNeely said during her September 2022 “Diary of an Empath” appearance. “I think if the cameras weren’t there or if we didn’t have to deal with After the Altar then I think we would have just had a lot more time to figure it out.”