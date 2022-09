It’s ‘Heavy’ to Watch Back

“So with Jarrette and I going through the issues that we were, even as of late, before we made the decision to separate, it was just heavy on my mind again, we’re going to have to explain ourselves, we’re going to have to relive everything that was put on TV,” she noted during her “Diary of an Empath” appearance of rewatching their journey. “It was more of a push to kind of just make a final decision. Is this going to work or not?”