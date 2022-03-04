Moving Past ‘Love Is Blind’

Iyanna admitted to Us in March 2022 that it was “awkward” to watch Jarrette and Mal interact on the show.

“I knew about the conversation beforehand. They both told me about it, but I think they both kind of forgot the details of it,” she told Us. “So when I watched, I was like, ‘Ah, God.’ Like, it was just so awkward. But at the same time, while the feelings felt fresh, I was constantly reminding myself, ‘That’s not who he is.’ And he’s proven for almost nine months now who he actually is. I’m not gonna make excuses for him, but I think it was just how fresh everything was.”

Jarrette agreed, telling Us, “It definitely was a little cringey, also, like she said, [I] just have to remind myself that this was something that happened months ago. We’ve moved past that. We’ve grown past. I’ve done everything that I needed to do every day to just reassure [Iyanna] that, you’re the only one and I made the right choice, and I made the choice for a reason.”

When asked why Iyanna was a better fit for him in the end, he gushed about his wife. “She’s a better fit for me because she’s everything that I needed,” he said. “On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out. … I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband.”