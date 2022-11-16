Altar-cation

While Raven said “I do” to SK on their wedding day — they held a traditional Nigerian ceremony to honor the computer scientist’s heritage — he did not.

Raven later told Us that she was “definitely shocked” at the time, but she emphasized that she and knew what they meant to each other. “Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” she shared.