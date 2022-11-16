November 2022

“It was like merging two different people from two different continents trying to make this work,” SK exclusively told Us about why he didn’t say “I do” on their wedding day. “And I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve. Also, I would’ve had to move, like, four days after we got married and because of where we are at in our relationship, I didn’t think our relationship was ready for that.”

He further explained: “After the show, I reached out to her and we talked things over and we are on good terms. We’re just taking things one day at a time right now. I’m very consumed with school, so it’s been very, very hard to even try to do anything serious. … We’re just taking things one day at a time.”