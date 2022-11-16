What Went Wrong?

“It is no question in my mind. I love Raven. I know she’s probably mad and angry, but I just would feel really bad and really guilty to continue on in a marriage with her when I know there are so many other unanswered questions,” SK told producers at the time. “It’s not just about me having to leave after our marriage. It’s about her not being flexible to maybe move to California with me. It’s also about certain things I know for a fact that she’s very strong about. I still have a little bit of an issue with the family situation. I have thought about the risk of losing her forever because of my decision today, but as sad as it sounds, I think I would rather lose her than be in a marriage with her where I will feel a lot of shortcomings from her every day.”