July 2018 — Lawsuit

The “Girl Code” songstress hit a rough patch when her ex-husband and two kids filed a lawsuit against her, citing a breach in the former couple’s divorce deal. According to the court documents obtained by Us in July 2018, Alex, Victoria and Noel claimed Luann purchased a $3.1 Sag Harbor, New York, estate in 2013 without creating a trust that would entitle the kids to the home as outlined in the divorce proceedings. She was also accused of threatening to sell the home and buy a new house in upstate New York without providing the children with their entitled share of the funds. (The lawsuit was dropped in April 2019.)