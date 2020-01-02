May 2019 — Back to Jail?

Following her relapse, Luann was ordered to appear in Palm Beach court. While a judge initially ordered the RHONY star back to jail, reportedly telling her she didn’t take her probation seriously enough, she ultimately struck a new plea deal and was released from custody.

“These reports are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” Luann said in a statement to Us on May 23, 2019. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

The terms of Luann’s second plea deal were much stricter, according to court documents. In addition to “weekly telephone counseling sessions” and “monthly in-person sessions” with her treating psychiatrist, Luann was ordered to maintain a “breathalyzer monitoring device” as directed by her probation officer. She was also instructed to take Antabuse, an alcoholism medication, as prescribed by her doctor.