He Is a ‘Sex and the City’ Fan

Bravo was already a fan of Emily in Paris showrunner Darren Star, who also created Sex and the City.

“I adore Sex and the City, honestly. I watched it so many times over and over,” he told Glamour. “I learned so much about things you should or shouldn’t do — in bed or elsewhere — thanks to that show. That’s why I felt pressure the first time I auditioned for Darren, because he’s so iconic to me.”