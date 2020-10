He Used to Work as a Sous-Chef Like Gabriel

The actor was attracted to the role of Gabriel because he also came from a chef background. “I was a sous chef in a restaurant a few years ago,” Bravo told Manny the Movie Guy in September 2020. “When I first got the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is definitely for me, I’m definitely going to use these skills.’ And, so, they made me cook the omelets that I had made for Emily on the show.”