He’s Open to Dating Fans

Bravo also noted that workplace romances are off-limits for him, but he doesn’t have a clear answer when it comes to dating fans.

“I have this rule about costars,” he said at the time. “Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional. I mean, you never know what can happen, but I really try as much as possible to focus on the story we have to tell and the performance and the character. But I never know. And a fan? I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know. That is a question I will maybe answer some other time.”