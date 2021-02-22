Love Lives

Lucy Hale’s Dating History: David Henrie, Chris Zylka, Skeet Ulrich and More

By
Alex Marshall Lucy Hale dating history
 Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock; WENN.com/Newscom/MEGA
12
2 / 12
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Alex Marshall

The actress was briefly linked to The Cab keyboard player in 2010.

Back to top