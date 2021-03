Chris Zylka

Hale and Zylka called it quits after less than one year of dating in September 2012. He slammed her on social media at the time, tweeting, “Don’t have a girlfriend — she decided she was too good.”

The actor, who was briefly engaged to Paris Hilton, later clarified, “Never any disrespect towards anyone. Only if you say what you say you should stick to it. If you say you love then love.”