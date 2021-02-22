Drew Van Acker

Hale confirmed in 2018 that she wrote her 2014 song “Lie a Little Better” about her Pretty Little Liars costar.

“For years, people had asked me what that song was about or who it was about and I was like, ‘I should just tell them,’ and then I was like, ‘No, I should just tease people for a little bit,'” she told ET. ”So for years, I didn’t tell anyone. Then finally the other week, it came on my shuffle, and I was l like, ‘Yeah, this song is about Drew.’ … I had a crush on Drew. It was years ago.”