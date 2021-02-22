Love Lives

Lucy Hale’s Dating History: David Henrie, Chris Zylka, Skeet Ulrich and More

By
Skeet Ulrich Lucy Hale dating history
 Jeff Neira/ABC/Shutterstock; AFF-USA/Shutterstock
12
12 / 12
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Skeet Ulrich

Hale was spotted kissing the Riverdale actor, who is 20 years older than her, in February 2021.

Back to top