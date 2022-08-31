Luke Bell Dead at 32: 5 Things to Know About the Country Star Who Disappeared

4. Which Country Artists Paid Tribute to Him?

Both Price and Hedley expressed disbelief at their fellow singer’s passing.

“Goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell 💔,” Price wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, August 30, while Hedley wrote, “Man … Luke Bell … what the f–k. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music.”

Mike and the Moonpies, a country group, also revealed their devastation over Bell’s death. “We’re heartbroken over the news,” the band shared via Facebook on Tuesday. “I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend.”