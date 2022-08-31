Luke Bell Dead at 32: 5 Things to Know About the Country Star Who Disappeared

5. What Has He Said About His Life and Career?

Six years before his death, the Wyoming native counted his blessings in an interview with The Boot.

“To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles. That’s it,” he shared with the country site in 2016. “Life’s not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people … The goal is to have high hopes and low expectations and have a good time.”