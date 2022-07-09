A Magic Moment

Pell got down on bended knee in front of the Coliseum in Rome, Italy, after realizing Mertz was The One.

“I think that you realize when people have the same fundamental view on life and family and relationships, and you have a similar worldview. I think that that really helps,” the Bachelor Nation member explained. “It lays a found strong foundation, and we’re both people of faith and we love family. She’s from Kentucky, I’m from Texas; we’ve been in Nashville individually for over seven years. It just worked out. We had a lot of the same friends, and it was just a perfect situation.”