1. He’s a Lifelong Predators Fan

According to the Calgary Sun, Luke has memories of unwrapping a Predators jersey as a child at Christmas.

“When the Olympics in Vancouver were going on (in 2010), I loved watching Canada and I really noticed and really liked to watch Shea Weber,” Prokop told the newspaper of the former player. “And because we’re both big, right-handed D-men with a good shot, I looked at him as a role model for who I want to play like.