Luke Prokop Comes Out: 5 Things to Know About the 1st Openly Gay NHL Player

5. His Team Loves and Supports Him

After he made his announcement, Luke’s team shared a statement of their own via social media.

“The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect,” Predators president and CEO Sean Henry wrote in an Instagram post. “A long-stated goal in our organization is equality for all, including the LGBTQ community, and it is important that Luke feels comfortable and part of an inclusive environment as he moves forward in his career.”

During his conversation with ESPN, the Canada native noted that he decided to come out to the Predators’ assistant general manager, Brian Poile, early on.

“He in that moment showed me a lot of support and told me the Predators are behind me 1000 percent and want what’s best for me and that they’re proud of me during this,” the Canada native shared. “I remember getting off that phone call and tears just started coming from my eyes, I was so excited. And in that moment, I thought, this is what it’s going to feel like for the rest of my life. For them to show that support that they did in that moment, it felt like I can rule the world.”